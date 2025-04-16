Radio Milwaukee Reshapes Leadership Across HYFIN and 88Nine

Radio Milwaukee, under new Executive Director Jordan Lee, has announced a series of leadership promotions aimed at advancing its mission of community-centered programming and cultural representation across its 88Nine (WYMS) and HYFIN (WYMS-HD2) channels.

Lee is now officially the organization’s Executive Director after serving in an interim capacity since January, following the departure of Maxie Jackson. With more than 15 years at the organization, Lee played a key role in the creation of HYFIN, the station’s Black-led digital platform.

Tarik Moody, previously director of HYFIN and digital operations, has been named director of strategy and innovation. In his new role, he will oversee creative development and guide forward-looking programming across platforms.

Element Everest-Blanks has been promoted to HYFIN Program Director. Everest-Blanks also remains a host on HYFIN and 88Nine. Kenny Perez has been named 88Nine Program Director. He will continue to host his nightly show and In the Mix on Saturdays.

Radio Milwaukee Board Chair Al Orr said, “These promotions represent the strength and stability of Radio Milwaukee’s leadership, as well as our dedication to reflecting the diversity and pride of our city. Jordan, Tarik, Element, and Kenny are not just leaders within our organization. They are innovators who understand and embody the voices of our community and the arts and culture within our city. We’re committed to keeping Radio Milwaukee, HYFIN, and 88Nine at the heart of the city’s cultural landscape.”

Jordan Lee added, “I’m incredibly honored to step into the role of executive director at Radio Milwaukee, an organization that has always stood for innovation, inclusion, and community. This moment is not just about my promotion but about the collective growth of a team that reflects the vibrant diversity of our city.”