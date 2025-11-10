Zeno Media Adds Mike McVay as Strategic Advisor

Digital audio provider Zeno Media has appointed McVay Media President Mike McVay as a strategic advisor. McVay will collaborate with company leadership on content strategy, programming, and Zeno’s global audio footprint across traditional and digital platforms.

Zeno Media provides streaming and podcast infrastructure in more than 100 countries, connecting broadcasters, creators, and brands with global audiences.

Zeno Media CEO Morris Berger said, “We’re thrilled to have Mike McVay advising Zeno Media during this next phase of growth. His network, knowledge and experience in the radio and audio industry are truly unparalleled. It will be an honor to work with a legend and understand our ecosystem in a whole new light.”

McVay added, “I’m excited to become a part of the Zeno team at such a pivotal moment in audio. The company’s global reach, focus on underserved communities, and commitment to creator-driven innovation position it as a new force in the field.”