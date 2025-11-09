NYC’s Hot 97 & WBLS Will Soon Be On-Air In California & Texas

In an extension of the national presence of its flagship radio brands, New York City’s Hot 97 (WQHT) and WBLS will now be heard in major multicultural markets across Southern California and Texas, taking talent like Ebro, Funk Flex, and Jusnik out west.

Beginning December 1, the two iconic East Coast stations will launch on HD2 frequencies in Los Angeles, Riverside, Dallas, and Houston.

Radio Ink has learned that WBLS will air on the digital subfrequencies of KZZA 106.7 in Dallas, KQQK 107.9 in Houston, and KBUE 105.5 in Los Angeles. Hot 97 will broadcast by way of KNOR 93.7 in Dallas, KTJM 98.5 in Houston, and KRQB 96.1 in Riverside. All signals were acquired by MediaCo earlier this year as part of its purchase of Estrella Media.

MediaCo CEO Albert Rodriguez said, “HOT 97 and WBLS are more than radio stations, they’re cultural movements. Bringing these brands to Dot 2 Audio in Los Angeles, Riverside, Dallas, and Houston allows us to deepen our connection with audiences who have influenced and amplified urban music and culture for decades. This is where East Coast energy meets the creativity and diversity of these vibrant cities.”

MediaCo EVP of Content & Growth Kudjo Sogadzi added, “Dot 2 provides the perfect platform for us to expand MediaCo’s audio footprint and give listeners nonstop access to two of the most trusted and influential brands in music.”