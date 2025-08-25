The Home Depot Skips 30 Spots as Pre-Labor Day Ad Blitz Begins

As radio advertisers ramp up for Labor Day, Progressive once again holds firm at No. 1 in Media Monitors’ Spot Ten Radio rankings for the week of August 18–24. But it’s The Home Depot that made the biggest end-of-summer splash, rocketing 30 spots to No. 2.

The retailer’s sudden climb comes as families prepare for back-to-school and home improvement projects timed around the long weekend. Yet with Labor Day recognized as one of radio’s busiest promotional periods, the overall sales numbers remain more muted than usual ahead of the holiday weekend.

ZipRecruiter continues its steady pace at No. 3, maintaining high visibility with job seekers and employers during an evolving labor market. At No. 4, Tremfya climbs two spots, highlighting pharma’s continued investment in audio. Pfizer, holding steady at No. 5, underscores radio’s value for healthcare messaging as the fall season approaches.