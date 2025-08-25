Midwest Moves: Cumulus Names Brian Sines Market Manager

Cumulus Media has appointed Brian Sines as Vice President and Market Manager for its four-station group in Des Moines, bringing a familiar face back to Iowa with more than two decades of leadership experience in Midwestern radio markets.

He most recently served as Senior Marketing Consultant for Steel City Media in Kansas City and previously held management roles at Townsquare Media, iHeartMedia, and Leighton Media. His background includes stints as General Manager, Regional Market President, and General Sales Manager across Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Louisiana.

Sines will oversee 95 KGGO, Nash FM 97.3 (KHKI), 92.5 KJJY (KJJY), and 98.3 The Vibe (KWQW), covering classic rock, country, and CHR formats.

Cumulus SVP of Operations Mark Sullivan said, “Brian Sines has a strong track record of success in every market that he has managed across his 20+ year media career. I am happy to have the opportunity to work alongside Brian and our team in Des Moines and look forward to many shared successes.”

Sines added, “I am excited to be returning to my home state of Iowa and joining Cumulus’ market-leading media group in Des Moines. With an experienced team that super-serves our clients, listeners, and community every day, there’s no end to what we can achieve together with these great local radio brands.”