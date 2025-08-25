Michelle Wolfe to Sign Off From “The Moose” After Three Decades

It has been announced that Michelle Wolfe will step down from Townsquare Media Bozeman’s The Moose 94.7 (KMMS) on August 29 after three decades. It’s confirmed a familiar voice will take over Wolfe’s morning responsibilities, but mystery remains.

Wolfe has been part of the station since its early years, including recognition in the FMQB AAA Music Directors Hall of Fame. She has supported community initiatives through local nonprofit work, charity events, and educational and environmental causes across the Gallatin Valley. Wolfe’s next steps remain unannounced, though she plans to reflect and consider new projects after leaving the station.

The Moose will air a special tribute featuring career highlights, messages, and memories before Wolfe’s final broadcast. The station is yet to specifically announce who will fill her morning show and programming duties.

The Moose Director of Content Derek Wolf said, “Michelle is not just a radio host – she’s the heart of The Moose. Her departure marks the end of an era, and while we’re sad to see her go, we’re endlessly grateful for the decades of talent, leadership, and heart she brought to The Moose and our community.”

Wolfe shared, “Radio is about connection, community, and creating something real. I’m incredibly proud of what we built at The Moose, and I’ll forever be grateful to our listeners, colleagues, and this community.”