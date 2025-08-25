GAB Names 2025 Rising Stars to Be Honored at GABCON

The Georgia Association of Broadcasters revealed the 2025 Rising Stars, honoring early-career broadcasters showing a strong work ethic, growth potential, and dedication to their craft. All nominees must have fewer than five years of experience.

Honorees will join a panel discussion during GABCON Education Sessions, sharing perspectives on their work and industry experiences. Each Rising Star will also be recognized during the annual GABBY Awards, held on September 20 at Truist Park.

GAB President Randy Gravley said, “By recognizing these incredible young professionals, we’re not just celebrating their accomplishments today, we’re investing in the future of broadcasting. The Rising Stars program highlights the innovation, creativity, and passion that will drive our industry forward.”

The full list of honorees, spanning radio and television, is available via the GAB.