VSiN Adds Hours, Hosts, and Tailgate Show For NFL Season

VSiN is rolling out a refreshed fall programming lineup for the NFL season, including expanded live coverage, new timeslots, and weekend programming enhancements across its network of sports betting content.

Among the headline changes: A Numbers Game with Gill Alexander and Kelley Bydlon adds a third hour and will now air in middays. Sundays will feature the new VSiN Pro Football Tailgate Show hosted by Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard, who also anchor Follow the Money during the week.

John Hansen returns to the network with Prop Points, covering fantasy football, and the network is also expanding Circa Friday Football Invitational, hosted by Matt Youmans, to a three-hour block. The high-stakes pick’em contest features 25 pro handicappers competing for $30,000 in prizes.

On the late-night side, Dustin Swedelson takes over full-time hosting duties for Cashing Out, airing weeknights with recaps and forward-looking betting analysis. Additionally, VSiN by the Books will now broadcast from the Circa Sportsbook at The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs.

VSiN will also begin its weekend programming an hour earlier, starting Saturday, August 30. Content airs on more than 300 terrestrial radio stations, SiriusXM Channel 158, YouTube TV, and other platforms.

VSiN EVP of Talent and Programming Steve Cohen said, “With more viewers and listeners than we’ve ever had going into football season, we’re thrilled to launch VSiN’s new programming lineup as an answer to fans asking for more of the quality programming they want and need to inform their wagering and fantasy decisions. As our competitors across all media continue to pull back and even disappear, it’s that continued commitment to content that sets VSiN apart and fuels our continued growth.”