Cumulus Promotes Three at W4 Country, Expands Middays

Cumulus Media has announced a trio of promotions at W4 Country 102.9 (WWWW) in Ann Arbor, including the promotion of morning co-host and station meteorologist Brian Welch to Program Director and a familiar voice taking afternoons.

Welch, a University of Michigan graduate and Ann Arbor resident since 2004, joined Cumulus Ann Arbor in 2011 and has held roles ranging from Promotions Assistant to Afternoon Drive Host.

He will continue his forecasting duties and his position as co-host of Rally & Welch alongside his wife, Madison Rally.

Matt Missler has been promoted to Afternoon Drive. Missler joined Cumulus Ann Arbor in 2013 and has contributed across departments, including as Promotions Assistant, digital content lead, and weekend personality. He’s also been a producer and on-air contributor for sister station WTKA’s sports programming.

Derek Laughlin has been named full-time Producer for W4 Country, following nearly four years as a part-time Promotions Assistant. In addition to producing content for on-air and digital platforms, he will continue to be heard on weekends and contribute to sister station 1290 WLBY’s The Lucy Ann Lance Show.

The station is also expanding its midday show with Veronica Rates to include the lunch hour.

Cumulus Regional Vice President and Market Manager Steve Finateri said, “These promotions reflect the incredible talent and dedication of our W4 Country team. Brian Welch’s elevation to Program Director is especially exciting – his deep roots in the community, creative vision, and years of on-air experience make him the ideal leader to guide the station’s next chapter. Alongside Matt and Derek’s new roles, we’re confident these moves will position us to deliver even more engaging, local content to our listeners and greater value to our advertisers.”

Welch added, “The hallmark of W4 Country has always been community involvement, and that won’t change as long as I have a say. Our lineup also brings consistency; while the schedule has changed, we’ve all been a part of this station and our listeners’ lives for years. W4 Country is a family, and I’m honored to be leading it.”