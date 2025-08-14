Miami Pirate Faces Felony After Arrest During Live Broadcast

A habitual Miami pirate broadcaster who repeatedly defied FCC enforcement efforts is facing justice after being arrested and charged with a felony for continuing to operate his unlicensed radio station out of his home in Biscayne Gardens.

As first reported WPLG-TV, Abdias Datis, known as “DJ AJ 305,” was taken into custody by Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputies on August 12 during a live broadcast, when agents executed a search warrant and seized broadcasting equipment. He is charged with unauthorized transmissions – a third-degree felony.

According to the FCC Enforcement Bureau, Datis had been running “Unique FM” on 91.7 FM back to at least 2018.

Datis received a $120,000 Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture from the FCC in September 2024. In March, the Commission escalated the penalty to $325,322 after confirming additional broadcasts in November and January. That notice of liability detailed multiple violations and cited the station’s potential to interfere with Emergency Alert System transmissions.

Even after the increased punishment, the FCC logged five more instances of unauthorized activity between March and August, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Following his arrest, Datis was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and held on $2,500 bond. He also has a prior 2008 conviction tied to a pirate operation.

This comes as another repeat offender in South Florida challenges a $2.39 million FCC fine, arguing the penalty violates his constitutional right to a jury trial under the Seventh Amendment. Fabrice Polynice, accused of operating the unlicensed station Radio Touche Douce in early 2023, cites the Supreme Court’s SEC v. Jarkesy decision, which limits federal agencies’ authority to impose civil fines without judicial oversight.