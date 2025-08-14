MIW Names iHeart’s Presleigh Bearden 2025 Speak Up! Mentee

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has named iHeartMedia Little Rock and Fayetteville air talent and Social Media Manager Presleigh Bearden as its 2025 Speak Up! mentee, a yearlong program designed for women in small to mid-sized radio markets.

The Speak Up! initiative, created in partnership with Media Staffing Network and launched in memory of the late Laurie Kahn, honors her legacy by equipping women with the confidence and tools to speak up and stand out in their careers.

Bearden, heard on Little Rock’s Hot 94.9 (KHKN) and Fayetteville’s Hot 101.9 (KMXF), is known for her high-energy delivery, strong listener relationships, and presence across digital and live platforms. In addition to her on-air and social roles, she serves as On-Field Emcee for the Arkansas Travelers.

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby commented, “Presleigh’s energy, authenticity, and commitment to her work make her a wonderful fit for the Speak Up! program. She has a clear passion for connecting with her audience and her community, and we’re looking forward to supporting her growth and helping her further develop her skills over the next year.”

Media Staffing Network President Lisa Fields said, “At Media Staffing Network, we’re proud to continue Laurie’s legacy with fresh perspective – connecting top talent with outstanding media organizations. This program is a meaningful way to honor the industry she loved while carrying her vision forward for the future.”

Bearden called the opportunity “an honor,” adding, “I’m so excited to learn and grow and soak up all the wisdom I can this next year. This is such an incredible opportunity to work alongside and learn from women who have paved the way in radio. I’m ready to challenge myself, strengthen my voice—both literally and figuratively—and bring that growth back to my community and my career.”