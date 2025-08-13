Gulf States Newsroom Receives W.K. Kellogg Foundation Grant

A collaboration of public radio outlets in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama is getting a crucial influx of funds as stations navigate federal defunding. The Gulf States Newsroom has received a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

The grant will support coverage of topics including health care, economic opportunity, immigration, the criminal justice system’s effects on families, and the local impact of national policies.

Launched in 2020 with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and NPR, GSN partners with Mississippi Public Broadcasting, WWNO in New Orleans, WRKF in Baton Rouge, and WBHM in Birmingham. The newsroom reaches 5.7 million people, and is one of six NPR-affiliated regional newsrooms.

WKKF Director of Mississippi and New Orleans programs Rhea Williams-Bishop said, “We believe in the power of local journalism to amplify community voices and drive change. The Gulf States Newsroom is filling critical gaps – telling stories that inform, connect and uplift families. We’re proud to support this vital work and the journalists leading it.”

GSN Acting Managing Editor Ryan Vasquez said, “Over the past five years, the Gulf States Newsroom has grown into an award-winning reporting team that works with stations to fill news deserts across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. This grant will allow us to develop deeper connections through focused community reporting and investigative journalism, which will enable us to better serve people across our three states. Our newsroom is made up of talented and passionate journalists, and it is fantastic to receive this support and endorsement for our work.”