Chairman Carr Continues Tough FCC Stance on Pirate Radio

The FCC has issued its first pirate radio fines under new Chairman Brendan Carr to two unlicensed operators in Miami-Dade County as the Commission continues its efforts to combat illegal broadcasting. The $385,322 in proposed fines target long-time offenders.

The largest fine, a $325,322 Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture, was issued to Abdias Datis for operating “Unique FM” in the Biscayne Gardens area of Miami. Datis, known by his DJ monikers “DJ AJ” and “DJ AJ 305,” has been under FCC scrutiny since 2018.

Over nearly seven years, “Unique FM” was detected operating illegally eight times from five different locations. Despite previous enforcement actions, including a $120,000 fine in 2024, Datis did not respond to the Commission and continued broadcasting. FCC agents tracked Datis through social media posts linked to “Unique FM” and his Biscayne Gardens residence.

In a separate action, Aaron Streeter of Miami Gardens faces a proposed $60,000 fine for running “Da Pound FM.” FCC agents first warned Streeter in March 2024 to cease operations. While an inspection in November 2024 confirmed the station was off-air, agents found “Da Pound FM” broadcasting again on January 8.

The FCC’s enhanced enforcement actions are bolstered by the Preventing Illegal Radio Abuse Through Enforcement, or PIRATE, Act which grants the agency broader authority to impose fines on pirate radio operators.

Chairman Carr emphasized, “The FCC will not tolerate unlicensed radio broadcasting. It’s that simple. Licensed radio stations have invested time and money into their operations and are relied on by the listening public for news, entertainment, and even life-saving warnings. Pirate operations break the law and get in the way of these important services.”

Republican Commissioner Nate Simington, however, again expressed concerns about the proposed fines as FCC overreach, citing recent Supreme Court rulings in Loper Bright and SEC v. Jarkesy. Simington argued that it is unclear whether the FCC has the authority to set and enforce financial forfeitures without explicit direction from Congress.