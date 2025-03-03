Katherine Maher Defends NPR’s Compliance Amid FCC Probe

NPR CEO Katherine Maher is speaking out about the ongoing investigation, led partly by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, into the network’s sponsorship practices and whether they resemble commercial advertisements, potentially violating federal guidelines.

During a public discussion with Semaphore Media Editor Max Tani, Maher expressed confidence in NPR’s adherence to FCC rules, stating, “We feel really confident that we have worked throughout the years to comply with FCC guidelines. We have a robust process, and we’ll have to see what happens with the inquiry.”

Maher declined to speculate on whether the investigation might be politically motivated under President Trump’s administration. Instead, she focused on NPR’s consistent efforts to follow FCC regulations. She highlighted NPR’s extensive reach, noting that millions of listeners across the country engage with programs like Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Addressing concerns about perceived bias in NPR’s coverage, Maher explained that confusion often arises because public radio is a mix of national and local content. “Not everything you hear on public radio is NPR,” Maher said, adding that local stations adapt programming to meet the needs of their communities.

Maher also drew on her experience at the Wikimedia Foundation, emphasizing the importance of transparency in journalism. “At Wikipedia, we showed our work. It’s about being trustworthy versus assuming trust and wondering why people don’t trust you,” she said.

Over the past year, Maher has implemented several initiatives to enhance NPR’s editorial processes. These include bolstering editorial oversight, conducting regular evaluations of content, and working closely with local newsrooms to ensure diverse regional perspectives are reflected in national stories.

When asked whether NPR might consider focusing solely on digital platforms like podcasting to avoid FCC regulations, Maher dismissed the idea. “I would never ever give up our broadcast network. We’ve reached millions, tens of millions of people across the country, and it is a remarkable thing to have,” she said, stressing the value of maintaining NPR’s broadcast presence, particularly for rural and underserved audiences.

Maher highlighted NPR’s ongoing efforts to build trust between national and local news outlets, noting initiatives such as collaborative newsrooms in regions like the Mid-South, Appalachia, and the Gulf States. She emphasized that hearing local stories on a national platform helps audiences see themselves reflected in the news.