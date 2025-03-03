76% of News Consumers Still Use AM/FM, But A Shift Is Here

As digital platforms continue to cut into traditional radio’s share of the media pie, a study conducted in the middle of the 2024 election shows shifting media habits among news consumers in the US, highlighting a decline in AM/FM usage.

The study, conducted by Signal Hill Insights and Sounds Profitable in June 2024, included over 5,000 American adults.

Despite an overall high engagement with media, overall news consumers are spending less time with traditional radio. While 76% still tune in monthly, 24% report reducing their time with broadcast radio.

In AM/FM’s place, digital alternatives are on the rise. 93% of news podcast listeners use YouTube monthly, and 59% say they are increasing their time on the platform. Streaming television services are also popular, with high usage across both ad-supported and ad-free formats.

Podcast consumption habits among news listeners show strong engagement, with 74% tuning in weekly and averaging seven hours of listening per week – an hour more than the average podcast user. YouTube is the top choice for accessing podcasts (44%), outpacing traditional audio-only platforms like Spotify (17%) and Apple Podcasts (9%). Additionally, 87% of news podcast consumers prefer video podcasts, a higher rate than non-news podcast listeners.

News podcast listeners make up 31% of the total podcast audience, with a demographic that leans slightly male and includes a diverse mix of Hispanic/Latino (22%), Black/African American (16%), and Asian American (5%) listeners.

Word-of-mouth remains a powerful tool for podcast discovery. 73% of news podcast listeners receive and give podcast recommendations within their social circles, with 83% likely to listen to a podcast recommended by a friend or colleague.

The study also highlights why news podcast listeners might stop tuning in to a particular show. Repetitive content, excessive advertising, and finding a better alternative were among the top reasons for podcast churn. A significant 14% of listeners cited too many ads as a reason for abandoning a podcast.

The full study is available via Sounds Profitable.