Countdown to NAB Show 2025: vCreative CEO Mary DelGrande

As NAB Show 2025 approaches, Radio Ink is kicking off a special series of conversations with some of radio’s biggest innovators. In the days leading up to April 5-9, we’ll host conversations with industry leaders shaping the future of radio.

Today, we sit down with vCreative CEO Mary DelGrande.

Radio Ink: How is everything going at vCreative to start the year? What’s on track for your 2025?

Mary DelGrande: Everything is going great! As you know, last year [vCreative parent company] Banyan acquired PromoSuite, bringing it under the vCreative umbrella, which means we’re now a bigger company with an even larger catalog of offerings. With the merger fully integrated, I feel like we’re set up for success in 2025. We’ve already strengthened our sales team to ramp up outreach, integrated vPromotions with PromoSuite Mail, an integration with Marketron is in progress, and expanded our footprint in Canada through our Orbyt partnership. We’re also digging into what a more robust CRM integration looks like and mapping out the next steps. And honestly, that’s just the start – but I won’t go over my word count! Bottom line: it’s going to be a big, exciting, and busy year!

Radio Ink: What presence should broadcasters expect from vCreative at NAB Show 2025, and how will what we see from you at the show fit into your long-term vision?

Mary DelGrande: David, Wendy, and I will be there, either at the ENCO booth showcasing how SPECai works within our products via the integration or in meetings with current and prospective clients, discussing their big-picture vision and how vCreative can help. Needless to say, like everyone else at NAB, we’ll be getting our steps in!

Radio Ink: You’ve leaned heavily into AI. It’s set to be a major theme at NAB Show 2025, where they’ll be showcasing innovators in the space. With so many AI-driven solutions emerging, how do you determine what is truly beneficial for broadcasters versus what’s just hype?

Mary DelGrande: We cut through the hype by listening to our customers. Their needs guide us in deciding which AI solutions are worth exploring – whether that means developing something in-house or integrating with the right partner.

Radio Ink: As more radio groups adopt digital strategies, how does that shape the services you offer the industry?

Mary DelGrande: Building digital-focused features within our platform is a top priority, and we’ve already started. vProMedia, for example, is highly customizable, allowing audio, video, and digital teams to work within a single solution, with workflows tailored to each department’s needs. Integrating with our clients’ ad servers will complete the circle – from request to delivery – streamlining the entire process.

Radio Ink: NAB Show is a major opportunity for in-person networking, and Cocktails and Conversation has become a must-attend event. What are you most looking forward to at this year’s gathering, and what key industry discussions do you anticipate having?

Mary DelGrande: I say it every year, but the relationships we’ve built over time are the foundation of our business. Video chats and emails only go so far – nothing compares to connecting face-to-face. I always look forward to the great conversations we have, both about business and life, with longtime friends and new connections alike. This year, the hot topics will definitely center around integrating AI and digital into our products. I’m excited to hear firsthand what the industry needs so we can get to work.

Radio Ink: After attending NAB Show, what insights or strategies do you hope to bring back to your team at vCreative?

Mary DelGrande: I’m thrilled to have my executive team with me at NAB because we’ll each bring a unique perspective – sales, product, and development – into every conversation. By listening through different lenses, we’ll uncover pain points and industry needs we might not have been aware of, which could inspire new product ideas, enhancements to our current solutions, or new integration opportunities. Post-NAB, we’ll dive into strategy, execution, and planning to turn those insights into action.

This year’s Cocktails and Conversation reception is sponsored by Beasley Media Group, Benztown, Quu, Skyview Networks, ENCO Systems, Xperi, vCreative, RBR+TVBR, and Radio Ink.