PromoSuite, vCreative To Merge After Parent Company Purchase

In a significant radio tech combination, vCreative parent company Banyan Software, Inc. has acquired PromoSuite, with plans to meld both platforms. vCreative CEO Mary DelGrande will lead the merged entity.

PromoSuite was established in 1992 by founders Rocco Macri and Chris Bungo. It emerged as the first software of its kind to digitally manage on-air contests, sales promotions, and events for radio stations. vCreative started in 2003 to provide cloud-based workflow management across separate media departments.

Banyan Software bought vCreative from founders Jinny and John Laderer in 2019. The tech company made another radio-centric purchase in 2022 when it acquired compliance and content distribution software company Mr. Master.

Macri, PromoSuite’s CEO, said, “To us, this is not just a transaction, as we are handing over a legacy, a culmination of 30 years of hard work and dedication from our team. That’s why we were so excited once we got to know the folks at Banyan Software and realized that they are the perfect fit to usher PromoSuite into its next phase of growth and innovation.”

DelGrande commented, “We are thrilled to welcome PromoSuite to the Banyan family! Rocco and his team have built a suite of products that has earned them a trusted position in the radio marketplace. The collective expertise, talent, and resources will empower vCreative to push boundaries and set new standards. Our focus remains unwavering on enhancing the customer experience, driving operational excellence, and fostering a culture of collaboration and ingenuity.”