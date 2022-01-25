Banyan Software Buys Mr. Master

Banyan Software has announced the purchase of compliance and content distribution software company Mr. Master. Mr. Master joins Banyan’s portfolio of  companies which includes vCreative.

“The Mr. Master team has deep, network radio software expertise and has spent over two  decades developing market leading products that serve the unique needs of its long-standing  customers,” said David Berkal, CEO, Banyan Software. “We are excited to welcome Mr. Master  into the Banyan family of companies and look forward to supporting the company’s future  growth in the coming years.”

“We have a great team and product that radio has embraced as its go-to traffic and production  workflow solution and partnering with Banyan marks an exciting new chapter in our journey,”  said Stu Jacobs, President and Founder of Mr. Master. “I am thrilled to stay on as CEO and  work alongside Banyan as we continue to build on the foundation of client-centered innovation  and services that has made Mr. Master so exceptional. Equally important is the opportunity to  leverage additional resources, fueling our continued growth.”

