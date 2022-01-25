Green Promoted To COO

Sun & Fun Media and its radio syndication company Key Networks, announce the promotion of Dennis Green to Chief Operating Officer for both companies. Green is promoted from his position as Chief Revenue Officer for Sun & Fun Media and Key Networks. He’ll continue to report to Rob Koblasz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sun & Fun Media and Key Networks and will continue to be based in New York.

Green joined Sun & Fun Media as Chief Revenue Officer in May 2018 and added Chief Revenue Officer responsibilities for Key Networks upon the network’s launch in March 2019. In his new role, Green will oversee operations for Sun & Fun Media’s products and services for barter to radio and for Key Networks’ portfolio of nationally syndicated programming and services including Bloomberg Radio, The O’Reilly Update With Bill O’Reilly, The O’Reilly Update – Morning Edition, Shawn Parr’s Across the Country, Virtual Jock and others. He will also lead Key Networks’ experienced team providing audio producers, content and service providers with advertising sales and sponsorship representation, full radio station clearance and affiliation service representation, as well as all other network services and elements required by advertisers.