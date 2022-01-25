Rea Extends Contract With KKLZ-FM

Carla Rea has renewed a multiyear deal to continue serving as Co-Host with Mike O’Brian on the ‘Mike & Carla Morning Show’ on 96.3 KKLZ-FM in Las Vegas. She has co-hosted the show for a decade.

“I’m thrilled and a very lucky person to be working for such an iconic station for the past 10 years,” said Rea. “I’m also very excited to continue doing the morning show with a pro like Mike O’Brian. He’s not only the best in the Las Vegas market, but one of the best in the business, as well as a dear friend! I just know if I called him needing bail money, he’d be the first one there to stop me from clanging the bars with my cup!”

“We are thrilled to renew Carla’s contract,” said Peter Burton, VP/MM Beasley Media Group. “The great content and consistency of personalities as well as their longevity has provided strong stability and performance for KKLZ.”