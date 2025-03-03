iHeartMedia NYC Elevates David Montague to Promotion Director

iHeartMedia New York has promoted David Montague to Promotion Director for Power 105.1 (WWPR), Q104.3 (WAXQ), and 710 WOR-AM. Montague has held multiple roles at the cluster across promotions, events, and project management.

iHeart New York Director of Marketing and Promotions Emily Magelof said, “David’s creativity, vision, and dedication have been instrumental in driving our brands,” said Magelof. “We are excited for him to continue elevating our promotional efforts, ensuring even greater success in the future.”

Montague shared, “I am truly honored for this accomplishment and excited for the future. I want to thank my support system at iHeartMedia, friends, and family for their continued confidence and believing in me.”