Slacker Signs For Three More At Denver’s Alice 105.9

Audacy Denver has signed a three-year contract extension with Slacker, the host of The Slacker Show on Alice 105.9 (KALC). The contract renewal also includes co-hosts T Hack and Erin Doyle and a “soon-to-be-announced” fourth chair.

The extension comes as Slacker approaches his 27th anniversary with Alice 105.9 this May. Last year, he parted ways with his co-host of 18 years, Steve. Steve cited behind-the-scenes developments as the reason for the mutual decision, which took effect May 10.

Slacker expressed his enthusiasm about the new contract, saying, “I’m thrilled to be re-signed with Audacy for three more years. I know the future will be epic!”