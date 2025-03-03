Radio Vet Joe Bell Takes Sales Leadership Role at SummitMedia

SummitMedia has appointed Joe Bell as its new Senior Vice President of Sales, based at the broadcaster’s headquarters in Birmingham, AL. Bell previously oversaw Beasley Media Group clusters in Miami and Philadelphia, as Vice President and Market Manager.

Bell’s career in radio began in his hometown of Dayton, OH. After graduating from a local broadcast college, Bell launched his career at small stations in Indiana and Kentucky, quickly gravitating toward sales and management roles.

During his more than 25 years with Beasley Media Group, he oversaw iconic stations including 92.5 WXTU, 93.3 WMMR, 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN), and 102.9 WMGK. His leadership helped earn his stations three NAB Marconi awards, three Crystal Awards, and two Service to America awards.

Bell is a past recipient of the Radio Ink Radio Wayne Award for Market Manager of the Year and a two-time finalist for the NAB Legendary Managers Award.

SummitMedia CEO Carl Parmer stated, “Joe brings a wealth of experience and a new perspective to the SummitMedia team. He’s a dynamic, high-energy leader who, I know, will guide our results-oriented teams to new levels of success.”

Bell commented, “Success lies in leading with vision, inspiring a high-performing team and unlocking new revenue opportunities across our traditional and digital platforms. Summit has built a team of great people — with great products and great markets — that equal great opportunities.”