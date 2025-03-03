Wireless and Financial Brands Shine in Radio’s Top Advertisers

It was a fascinating week for radio’s top national advertisers, with sweeping change and new faces becoming the name of the game entering the last month of Q1. Yet throughout it all, Progressive stayed on top Media Monitors’ Spot Ten Radio rankings for the week of February 24 to March 2

But after the number one spot, it gets progressively more interesting as wireless providers had an impressive run. Cricket climbed into the second spot, debuting on the list this week with a strong campaign. Verizon Wireless also made one of the most significant moves of the week, skyrocketing from 63rd to fifth place.

ZipRecruiter also saw positive momentum, advancing to third place from sixth last week.

Other notable brands in the top ten include Rocket Companies, which climbed from 20th to seventh, and TRA Tax Relief Advocates, which moved up from 25th to eighth. These gains indicate strategic timing, with Rocket Companies possibly targeting homeowners during peak mortgage refinancing periods and TRA Tax Relief Advocates taking advantage of tax season to reach consumers.

The list also featured Bank of America and MyComputerCareer, both maintaining steady positions within the top ten.