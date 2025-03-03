Cumulus Des Moines Radiothon Generates Over $81K for St. Jude

Cumulus Media Des Moines stations 95 KGGO and Nash-FM 97.3 (KHKI) raised $81,523 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through the annual Music Gives to St. Jude Radiothon. The two-day fundraiser was held on February 26 and 27.

This year’s radiothon featured on-air and online campaigns to encourage listener donations.

Cumulus Media Vice President and Market Manager Jack Taddeo remarked, “The people of St. Jude never tire in their quest to eliminate childhood cancer through research, while providing care for Iowa children and families affected by it. In turn, Nash FM and 95 KGGO on-air staffs and their fans stepped-up in support of this vitally important humanitarian work.”