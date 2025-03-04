‘Donna & Steve’ Expands to National Syndication with Skyview

Hubbard Radio Twin Cities’ myTalk 107.1 (KTMY) morning team, Donna Valentine and Steve Patterson, have expanded into national syndication through Skyview Networks. Their new show, Donna & Steve, debuted this past weekend on six affiliate stations.

The show is running in Seattle, Alexandria, Bakersfield, Brainerd, South Bend, and Bemidji, after being announced in August.

Valentine shared, “We’re incredibly grateful and humbled that our show will find its way to new listeners. It’s an honor to share this journey with you all, and we look forward to growing together—one hilarious conversation at a time.” Patterson added, “Donna and I are good friends and love each other – no matter what she says to the contrary. We look forward to adding new friends and listeners, and hope you enjoy our unique, laid-back brand of fun.”

Skyview Networks Director of Affiliate Syndication Ed Moloney noted, “Donna & Steve has been a top-rated favorite in Minneapolis for seven years, and now they’re bringing the best moments to music stations on weekends.”