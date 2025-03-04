Arnold, Kruse Among 2025 Massachusetts Hall Inductees

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame has revealed its Class of 2025, set to honor a distinguished group of radio professionals during its annual luncheon and awards ceremony on June 5.

Dale Arnold, a fixture in Boston sports radio for over 30 years, will be inducted for his work on WEEI Radio and his unique achievement as the only broadcaster to call play-by-play for all five of Boston’s major sports teams, including the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, and New England Revolution.

Carol Moore Cutting, CEO, President, and owner of WEIB 106.3 Smooth FM in Northampton, will also join the Hall. As the first African American woman in Massachusetts to own a radio station, Cutting has maintained WEIB-FM as the only locally owned commercial FM radio station in the Greater Springfield market and the sole African American-owned AM or FM station in New England.

Rod Fritz, whose career spans more than 40 years as a trusted news anchor and director on Boston stations including WBZ, WRKO, WEEI, and WHDH, will be celebrated for his credible and award-winning voice in radio news. Fritz’s accolades include multiple Associated Press and RTNDA awards, cementing his status as a quintessential news professional in Boston.

Larry Justice, a Boston radio mainstay and an original WMEX “Good Guy,” has been heard on WBZ and WROR and currently hosts The Halls of Justice on WMEX, has also made his mark as a voice talent for commercials. Carolyn “Kruser” Kruse will be recognized for her 31-year tenure on Boston country radio, including her longtime presence on Country 102.5. Kruse retired in 2024.

The ceremony will also honor several television figures, including the late Edmund Ansin, who will receive the MABHoF Pioneer Award for his influence on local TV news, and Dennis Eckersley, a former Major League Baseball pitcher turned NESN-TV commentator. Randy Price, a longtime anchor on WCVB-TV’s EyeOpener newscast, will also be inducted for his contributions to broadcast journalism.

Hall of Fame Committee Chair Peter Brown said, “We are delighted to welcome these talented and dedicated broadcasters into the Hall of Fame. We honor their creativity, innovation, and boldness, and embrace the endowment of a collective legacy that shines a light on their imprint of excellence in broadcasting.”

Tickets for the Hall of Fame luncheon are now on sale through the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association. Boston radio personality Jordan Rich will emcee the event.