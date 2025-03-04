KD Country 94 Expands Playlist For North Central Kansas

Dierking Communications’ KD Country 94 (KDNS) in North Central Kansas is expanding its playlist. The station will now span five decades of music, including the “Urban Cowboy” era of the 1980s, the golden age of 90s country, and the crossover boom of the 2000s.

Listeners can enjoy familiar local voices throughout the day, including Mornings with Broadway, Middays with Rob Banks, Afternoons with Chris Randolph, Evenings with Alicia LaForce, and Overnights with Paul Stone. KD Country 94 General Manager Lydia Housh, along with her husband Blake Housh, announced plans for a new local morning show in the coming months.

KD Country 94 Operations Manager Derek Nester said, “We’ve heard from our listeners that they love a variety of country music, and we’re excited to deliver that. Whether you grew up listening to Alan Jackson or you’re a fan of the latest hits, KD Country 94 has something for everyone. We want to be the station that brings those memories back, and also introduces our listening audience to the newest hit makers in country music.”

Dierking Communications owns and operates KD Country 94, along with its sister stations Z-96.3 The Lake (KZDY) in Glen Elder, KNDY AM & FM in Marysville, and KQNK AM & FM in Norton.