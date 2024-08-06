Celebrating The Traits Of Legendary Air Talent

(By Buzz Knight) I saw the news this past week that Carolyn “Kruser” Kruse, the legendary mid-day personality at Country 102.5 (WKLB) in Boston announced she would be retiring at the end of the summer. This news, about someone who I have admired throughout my career, got me thinking about the traits that make up legendary air talent. Kruser embodies every one of these traits, and I congratulate her on an amazing career.

EMPATHY

Great air talent have an understanding of the audience and their emotions, allowing them to have a sense of curation that resonates with listeners and enhances the overall listening experience. This deep empathy is intangible to the naked ear but it is something legendary personalities create over time that makes them exceptional at their work.

PERSISTENCE

Success as a personality requires consistent effort and resilience, especially in building a fan base that will stick with the personality thru a long career. This persistent approach to building a fan base on a one by one basis creates exceptional loyalty over a long career.

APPROACHABILITY

A great talent is a friend to the audience, someone that is approachable at appearances or behind the controls of a social media account. This “common person “ approach makes legendary disc jockeys perceived to legitimately be friends to their audience at large.

GOOD NATURE

The legendary jocks like Kruser that I have worked with and observed carry a good natured approach to the work they do on a day in day out basis. Always reporting for work with a smile, their good nature makes them good team leaders who make the entire organization better.

FOUNDATIONAL

The great air talent provide a foundation to the entire daypart lineup of a radio station. In the case of Carolyn Kruse, during the decades of her station WKLB’s evolution, she was the “glue” in midday at many moments when the station had to adjust the personality lineup in mornings or afternoon drive.

CONSISTENCY

Dependability and consistency matter for any brands and the role personalities play in this is key to brand strength. When talent shows up prepared and ready to execute their mission EVERY DAY, It should never be taken for granted.

EVOLUTION

Great talent always needs to evolve their performance to keep up with the changing times. One thing I watched Carolyn Kruse grow and evolve is her interview talents. Over time, I observed her interview some of the formats biggest stars with a calm confidence.

Buzz Knight can be reached by e-mail at [email protected]. Read Buzz’ Radio Ink archives here.