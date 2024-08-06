This Business Is 100% Mental

(By John Shomby) A few weeks back, a lot of us watched a rising country music artist do the unthinkable – botch the singing of the National Anthem – and then come clean and tell all that she had too much to drink prior to the performance and was heading to rehab.

Imagine the strength it took to let the world know, let alone admit anything about it, especially after being skewered on social media for her performance. There were lots of different opinions about Ingrid Andress after the fact.

Bottom line: here is yet another example of the instability of mental health and what it can do to a career and a life.

I know we all hope and pray for Ingrid’s recovery, but I really think this underscores the importance of your staff’s mental health more than ever. As with Ms. Andress, there may be other issues on the minds of some staffers that have them within one very significant moment that could change their proverbial course. What can we do/what are we doing to create a more open, supportive atmosphere?

Schedule one-on-one meetings with each staffer to discuss workloads, challenges, and various personal issues to build trust. LISTEN more than talk. Create a comfortable enough atmosphere so they will talk. Train your managers to recognize signs of stress and/or burnout. Provide them with the information they need to have supportive conversations. Aside from checking in with these folks on their own mental health, make sure they have the tools to work with their staff members when situations arise. Consider flexible work policies as in a hybrid work schedule, childcare options for on-air talent with children, flex hours/days outside of airtime, etc, Implement occasional anonymous surveys for feedback where staff members can provide some input and suggestions. Communicate any adjustments from that feedback so the staff knows they are being heard. Make information about mental health resources available. Lots of companies have Employee Assistance Programs (EAP). Connect your employees with this and other counseling services confidentially. Be supportive in every way. Encourage your staff to speak up about their mental health concerns without fear of retribution. Organize workshops on stress management, work/life balance, etc. to assist employees in developing coping mechanisms for handling stress in the workplace. Provide an occasional expert to be available for free consultation. Lead by example by managing YOUR workload effectively and showing openness about your own challenges when appropriate. I know, from experience, seeing my supervisor involved in family or outside-of-work activities took the pressure off me to always be “performing,” so to speak. PAY ATTENTION. This is crucial. Keep your eyes and ears open and be ready to address any toxic situations, anxious moments, or interpersonal conflicts. I’m guessing that had Ingrid Andress’ management been 100% attentive to her, they may have caught an underlying problem before the anthem incident.

This is all in the spirit of building a positive work culture that supports and prioritizes staff mental health which, in turn, builds loyalty, raises productivity, and decreases employee turnover. If you are doing this now, I congratulate you. If you are not, I’d say it’s time to get to work.

Based in Nashville, TN, John Shomby is the owner and CEO of Country’s Radio Coach. He is focused on coaching and mentoring artists, radio programmers, and on-air talent to help them grow and develop inside the radio station and the industry. Reach John at [email protected] and 757-323-1460. Read John’s Radio Ink archives here.