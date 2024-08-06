VSiN Picks Sports Radio Veteran Steve Cohen For Talent EVP

Sports betting radio network VSiN has hired Steve Cohen as its Executive Vice President of Talent and Programming. Cohen joins VSiN from SiriusXM where he served as Senior Vice President of Sports Programming, launching SiriusXM NFL Radio and Mad Dog Sports Radio.

The move comes days after Musburger Media repurchased VSiN from DraftKings Inc., reinstating founders Brian Musburger and Bill Adee at the helm.

Before SiriusXM, Cohen was an Executive Producer at New York City’s WFAN, managing both the New York Jets and Giants Radio Networks. He founded the Pro Football News and Injury Report in the early 1990s, earning a spot in the Fantasy Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Cohen’s broadcasting career also includes stops at Westwood One, Fox Sports Radio, ESPN.com, and the New York Daily News.

The 37 year media veteran will focus on expanding VSiN’s reach in sponsorship, distribution, and audience growth while maintaining its reputation for delivering reliable sports betting content. He is tasked with enhancing the network’s programming by identifying and integrating new talent and developing additional content to widen VSiN’s distribution.

Brian Musburger commented, “Steve is one of the most respected and innovative executives in the media business and was key in VSiN’s original launch on SiriusXM…it’s hard to find a media leader with more experience giving an audience exactly what they’re looking for. He is a beloved manager with a track record of getting the best out of talent and a unique understanding of the importance of unbiased, credible information for sports bettors.”

Steve Cohen said, “Since I first met the team back in 2015, I’ve known that they were building something special. I’m excited to join a group that has always been at the forefront of the sports betting industry and look forward to the opportunity to leverage my experience creating content across every sport and medium to deliver an exceptional product that satisfies the content needs of all sports fans, especially those who wager on sports.”