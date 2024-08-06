Andrew Berger to Oversee Audio Branding for LA’s Meruelo Media

Meruelo Media has promoted Power 106 (PKWR) Imaging Director Andrew Berger to Senior Imaging Director for its audio brands. In his new role, Berger will be responsible for overseeing the imaging of Los Angeles’ Power 106, Cali 93.9, KLOS-FM, and 93.5 KDAY.

Meruelo Media states that Berger’s appointment is part of a broader strategy to bolster the company’s imaging and sound identity across its network.

Senior Vice President of Audio Brands and Content Pio Ferro said, “Andrew is one of the country’s best and most innovative imaging directors. He is highly creative with great ears and knows how to make our brands sound their absolute best.”

Berger commented, “Thank you to Otto Padron, Tomas Trujillo, and Pio Ferro for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I look forward to elevating our already incredible imaging team.”