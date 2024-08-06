Progressive Dominates Radio’s Top Advertisers for Early August

Progressive again held the lead for the most aired spots across monitored markets from July 29 to August 4, per Media Monitors. Even as total spot play dropped among the brands most invested in radio, results remain steady among the top five.

With 62,514 plays, Progressive remains a dominant force. Meanwhile Lowe’s climbed back into the second position with 46,198 plays, trading places again with Babbel. The language learning app took third with 35,540 plays. T-Mobile ranks fourth with 33,158 plays, moving up from sixth place, and Bank of America rounds out the top five with 32,399 plays.

The narrow margins show competitiveness across multiple ad verticals – a healthy place to be for radio as the Q3 halfway mark approaches.