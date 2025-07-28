Warshaw/Soros Audacy Dispute Shifts to New Connecticut Court

The high-profile dispute between Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw and Soros Fund Management is getting a new venue, as a Connecticut judge has ordered the case, originally filed in Bridgeport, to be reassigned under the state’s Complex Litigation Docket.

The case was officially reassigned to Stamford on July 25 to accommodate the “efficient operations of the courts and to ensure the prompt and proper administration of justice,” per the ruling from Judge Barbara N. Bellis. While both parties supported the transfer to the Complex Litigation Docket, they differed on location. Soros requested Stamford, citing proximity to its New York offices and Warshaw’s Westport residence. Warshaw preferred Waterbury.

At the center of the litigation is Warshaw’s claim that Soros Fund Management reneged on a verbal agreement tied to the restructuring of Audacy. Warshaw alleges that in return for advising the firm on acquiring approximately $400 million in Audacy’s first-lien debt, he was promised either the CEO position at Audacy or a five percent share of SFM’s profits from the transaction, which was finalized in September 2024. His complaint includes claims of breach of contract, promissory estoppel, and violation of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Both sides agreed that the case met the threshold for complex litigation due to the number of parties involved, the multi-jurisdictional representation, and the anticipated legal and factual complexity. The court noted that several motions, including a jurisdictional challenge from defendant Michael Del Nin and a request to revise by Soros Fund Management, are already in progress, with more expected.

Discovery in the case is also expected to be expansive. Warshaw has issued broad document demands, including requests for competitively sensitive information related to Soros and Audacy. Soros attorneys have indicated that discovery oversight from the Complex Litigation Docket will be crucial due to the scope and sensitivity of the materials involved.