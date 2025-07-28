Stop the Spiral: How to Turn Excuses Into Ownership

Very few things are more detrimental to performance and culture than a lack of follow-through. When salespeople consistently fail to do what they say they’re going to do – whether that’s making a certain number of calls, following up with a client, updating their CRM, or hitting forecasted targets – they erode trust, stall progress, and ultimately sabotage their own success.

But what’s more telling than the missed actions are the excuses that follow. These rationalizations don’t just disappoint sales managers, they expose the deeper behavior patterns that prevent growth and accountability, and also disappoint advertisers and the sellers’ own family.

What Happens When You Don’t Follow Through

Sales thrives on momentum, commitment, and trust — both within the team and with clients. When a salesperson doesn’t follow through:

1. Credibility Takes a Hit

Repeated failures to follow through damage a rep’s credibility – not just with their manager, but with colleagues and customers. When someone says they’ll deliver and doesn’t, others stop believing them. Internally, this breaks down team reliability; externally, it can cost deals. It can be more expensive than most realize.

2. Sales Performance Suffers

Sales is a numbers game with a disciplined core. Every skipped call, delayed follow-up, or missed meeting is a lost opportunity. Momentum killer. Over time, these compound into missed quotas and eroded pipelines.

3. Forecasting Becomes a Fantasy

Managers rely on accurate inputs to forecast performance. When reps overpromise and underdeliver, the entire forecasting system becomes unreliable: wasting time, misguiding strategy, and hurting team morale. This is bad news that exposes itself above the rep, above the rep’s boss (and perhaps further), and can negatively impact the rest of your team.

Excuses That Show Who You Are

When reps fall short, they rarely say, “I didn’t follow through because I didn’t prioritize it.” Instead, they offer excuses. And those excuses say more than they realize:

“I didn’t have time.”

Translation: “I didn’t manage my time effectively.”

Everyone has the same 24 hours. This excuse signals poor prioritization, avoidance of uncomfortable tasks (like cold calling), or a lack of discipline.

“I thought someone else was handling it.”

Translation: “I abdicated ownership.”

Sales is an ownership-driven role. Shifting blame shows a lack of accountability and an unwillingness to lead in one’s own territory. This excuse also says, “I’m not on the team.”

“The customer didn’t get back to me.”

Translation: “I gave up too soon.”

Great salespeople don’t wait — they follow up with persistence and creativity. This excuse masks passivity and an overreliance on reactive selling.

“I forgot.”

Translation: “I don’t have a reliable system.”

Forgetting is a systems problem. CRM tools, calendars, and task managers exist for a reason. This signals disorganization or indifference.

“Things got crazy last week.”

Translation: “I let chaos dictate my priorities.”

Sales is a high-pressure job. Excusing poor performance due to busyness indicates a reactive mindset. The best reps learn to perform under pressure, not make excuses for it.

How To Go From Excuses to Ownership: Change Your Narrative

When sales reps stop offering excuses and start owning their outcomes, real growth begins. Managers don’t expect perfection — they expect progress, honesty, and accountability.

How to lead with ownership:

Underpromise, Overdeliver: Be realistic about what can be done. Then do more.

Be Transparent: If something’s off-track, say so early. Avoid the last-minute scramble.

Track Relentlessly: Use tools to manage follow-ups, tasks, and deadlines.

Prioritize the Hard Stuff: Don’t avoid tough calls or uncomfortable emails. Do them first.

Ask for Help, Don’t Blame: If you’re stuck, ask. If something fails, own it.

Sales isn’t just about closing deals — it’s about keeping your word to your clients, your team, and yourself. That is trust-building, and nothing is more important in sales. When reps don’t do what they say they’ll do, and instead offer excuses, they’re selling out their own potential. But with accountability, honest self-assessment, and a commitment to execution, they can become the kind of sales professional others trust, follow, and depend on.

Because in sales, and in life, what you do will always matter more than what you say.