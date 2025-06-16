After One Month, Hope Promotes Pickett to WayFM Network PD

Hope Media Group has announced the promotion of Chris Pickett to Network Program Director for WayFM. Pickett steps into the role following the May advancement of Jeff Evans to Vice President of Radio for the Christian broadcast company.

Pickett joined HMG just last month as Assistant Program Director and Music Director for KSBJ in Houston. His radio career spans decades and includes programming and on-air leadership roles in Denver, Tucson, Las Vegas, and Boise. Before joining Hope Media Group, Pickett served as Director of Content for Townsquare Media and Regional Vice President at iHeartMedia, overseeing multiple markets and formats.

WayFM operates 20 stations across 12 states.

Evans stated, “As I prepare to relocate to Houston to focus more fully on our radio brands from the Hope-level, we’ve been prayerfully considering the right leadership to guide WayFM’s future. In the process of discussing our vision for WayFM’s radio and digital impact moving forward, it became clear that we already have the right person on our team. Chris gets our mission, understands our audience, and is wired to lead with creativity and purpose. I’m genuinely excited to see what’s ahead for WayFM with Chris in this role.”

Chris Pickett remarked, “I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to expand my role with Hope Media Group. Collaborating with great talent is truly exciting, and leading the air staff for the iconic WayFM brand will be a privilege.”