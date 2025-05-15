Hope Media Group Picks Pickett For Houston Programming Post

Hope Media Group has appointed Chris Pickett as Assistant Program Director and Music Director for Houston’s 89.3 KSBJ. Pickett joins HMG after serving as Director of Content for Townsquare Media Boise from 2019 until April.

Before TSQ, Pickett spent seven years at iHeartMedia Las Vegas, where he served as Operations Manager and PD/morning host at Sunny 106.5 (KSNE) while programming Real 103.9 (KYMT-HD2). He previously held Operations Manager roles for Clear Channel in both Tucson and Colorado Springs, and also programmed KCLD in St. Cloud, MN, and WNOU in Indianapolis.

Hope Media Group Program Director Randy Fox said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Chris to the team. With many years of programming and on-air experience, he brings both a passion for music and God that will be a huge asset to not only KSBJ but Hope Media Group.”

Pickett expressed, “I would like to thank Joe Paulo, Tim Dukes, Randy Fox, Jeff Evans, Scott Herrold, and the entire team at Hope Media Group for the opportunity to live out my faith both at home and at work. My family and I can’t wait to get to Houston and be a part of KSBJ’s mission to love Jesus, serve others, and spread hope!”