Golden State Valkyries Find Radio Home Ahead of Debut Season

As the WNBA’s newest team prepares for its debut season, the Golden State Valkyries have also worked out a multi-year broadcast deal to bring their home games to Bay Area sports radio via Audacy San Francisco’s 95.7 The Game (KGMZ).

The Valkyries also announced their first broadcast team. Kevin Danna will handle play-by-play duties, with ESPN sideline reporter Sophia Jones serving as color analyst.

Danna enters the Valkyries broadcast booth with 13 seasons as the voice of the Santa Cruz Warriors and extensive experience calling games for the Golden State Warriors Summer League since 2015. His broadcasting résumé includes Stanford Women’s Basketball, Cal Football, and a decade on the Pac-12 Networks.

Jones brings recent experience calling University of San Francisco women’s basketball games and has worked as a sideline reporter for the Dons’ men’s program and the 2024 NBA California Classic. A former guard for San Jose State University, Jones began her on-air career while rehabbing from injury by calling Mountain West Network games.

Each radio broadcast will include a 30-minute postgame show with extended coverage. Both home and away games will stream on the Audacy App.

Golden State Valkyries President Jess Smith said, “Radio brings a dynamic energy to basketball – Audacy’s 95.7 The Game and our talent will create memorable calls that fans remember for years to come. This partnership enhances the reach of Valkyries basketball, making each moment accessible as we continue to tell the story of our inaugural season.”

Audacy San Francisco Senior Vice President and Market Manager Kieran Geffert added, “The Valkyries are making history, and we’re all in. As the audio home for Golden State basketball, we’re fired up to bring every play and every moment of this historic journey to Bay Area sports fans.”