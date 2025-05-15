From Memphis to Marfa: Anne Pitts Marozas to Lead In West Texas

Marfa Public Radio has appointed Anne Pitts Marozas as its new Executive Director. Marozas, who relocated to West Texas from Tennessee, most recently helped launch Memphis community radio station WYXR.

She brings nearly 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership and community-based programming. Her resume includes overseeing the Levitt Shell in Memphis, where she turned the historic venue into a hub for inclusive, free public concerts, and organizing civic and education initiatives at City Leadership.

Marozas said, “Public radio is a lifeline. News and information are its foundation – but it’s more than that. It gives us stories to share, music to travel with, and ideas that stretch us. It sparks conversation, curiosity, and a sense of belonging. It connects us across distance and difference. Public radio is part of the fabric of a community, and I’m honored to help Marfa Public Radio deepen and expand that role.”

“I’ve been drawn to Marfa since day one—this landscape, the creative pulse, and the way stories live here. Marfa Public Radio captures all of that. It’s a station built by passionate volunteer DJs, a hardworking and dedicated team, and a community that values originality, curiosity, and truth.”

“There’s real opportunity right now. To build stronger local partnerships. To reflect more voices across West Texas and the Permian Basin. To continue telling the stories that feel honest and grounded. And to be a station where people hear themselves – and discover something new. We have everything we need: vision, talent, and a community that shows up and cares.”