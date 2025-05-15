Chicago Sky To Take High-Profile Games To Radio On The Score

Audacy Chicago’s 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) has teamed with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky to carry select games during the 2025 season. Play-by-play duties will be handled by Kylen Mills with color commentary from Score midday host Leila Rahimi.

The broadcast schedule features matchups with some of the WNBA’s most-watched teams, including the Indiana Fever, New York Liberty, and Las Vegas Aces. The first game is set to air Thursday, May 22, when the Sky take on the Liberty. The station plans to deliver full game-day coverage, including pregame, halftime, and postgame shows hosted by Audacy contributor Alyssa Bergamini.

Audacy Chicago Senior Vice President and Market Manager Rachel Williamson said, “We’re thrilled to bring Chicago Sky basketball to our airwaves this season on 670 The Score. As the team continues to grow its fanbase and presence in the city, we’re proud to provide a platform that delivers top-notch coverage and connects fans to the excitement on the court.”

Audacy Chicago Brand Manager Mitch Rosen remarked, “We’re excited to further deepen our coverage of Chicago sports with the addition of Chicago Sky broadcasts. The WNBA is experiencing unprecedented growth, and we’re honored to be a part of it by sharing these games with our listeners.”