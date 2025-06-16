Reflections on the 16th Hispanic Radio Conference

As I look back on the journey of the Hispanic Radio Conference, I am filled with both pride and gratitude. When we launched that very first conference in 2007, our goal was clear: to create a space where the voices of Hispanic radio could come together, collaborate, and chart a course for the future.

Sixteen years later, that mission feels more vital than ever.

Over the years, we’ve tackled everything from immigration to digital transformation, always with an eye toward serving listeners and strengthening the industry.

The growth has been nothing short of remarkable. When this conference began, there were far fewer stations programming in Spanish or targeting Latino audiences. Today, there are about 1,200 such stations across the country – a testament to both the expanding Hispanic population and the enduring power of radio. It’s a medium that continues to reach 97% of adult Hispanics in the U.S. every week, with listeners spending nearly 13 hours tuned in. Those numbers speak volumes about the trust and connection radio has built within communities.

One of the things I cherish most about the Hispanic Radio Conference is the spirit of collaboration it fosters. Each year, industry leaders gather to share their successes, their challenges, and their visions for the future. We learn from one another about digital innovation, revenue strategies, audience engagement, and more. I am especially proud that the conference has become a launchpad for initiatives like the Hispanic Radio Alliance, designed to help raise awareness among advertisers of the incredible reach and influence of Hispanic radio.

Recognition is another cornerstone of our event. The Medallas de Cortez awards, which we present each year, honor the outstanding achievements of our colleagues in programming, sales, and management. Seeing the joy and pride on the faces of our winners is always a highlight for me. These moments leave an indelible mark on my soul, reminding me why we do this work.

As I reflect on the legacy of the Hispanic Radio Conference, I am reminded that our greatest strength lies in unity. By coming together every year, we amplify our collective voice and demonstrate the unique value of Hispanic radio to advertisers, policymakers, and the broader media landscape. This conference is not just a professional gathering; it’s a community, a family, and a celebration of our shared purpose.