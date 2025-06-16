Bennett Bumped To Philly Afternoons As Bret Mega Expands

Audacy is expanding the reach of The Bret Mega Show, adding weekday morning broadcasts in two major markets. The show, which originates from Y98 (KYKY) in St. Louis, has been teasing a broader national rollout in recent weeks.

In Kansas City, The Bret Mega Show will take over mornings on 99.7 The Point (KZPT), permanently filling the slot previously occupied by Ponch & Nikki. In Philadelphia, the show will air on The New 96.5 (WTDY), marking its debut in the Northeast as previous morning host Bennett moves to afternoons after four years. With the shift, Bennett announced a new three-year deal with Audacy.

Hosted by Bret Mega, Hannah Gibbs, Kevin Berghoff, and Anna Bohlmann, the program also airs in afternoons on 105.3 The Buzz (KFBZ) in Wichita.

Sources indicate additional affiliate announcements are expected in the near future.