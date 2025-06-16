Discover Returns, TRA Surprises in Radio Ad Rankings

Progressive retained its hold on the top of the national radio ad chart for the week of June 9–15, keeping its number one position on Media Monitors’ Spot Ten after being dethroned over the Memorial Day holiday as summer settles in.

Verizon Wireless made a sharp climb into third, up two positions from last week. Upside also nudged forward, taking second place in a continued push to reach commuters and daily listeners. This week’s most notable shift came from Discover, which entered the rankings in fourth place after time away from the list. The Home Depot rounded out the top five as it cools off from a hot holiday performance, dropping three spots from the previous week.

The most surprising appearance of the week was TRA Tax Relief Advocates, which jumped from seventeenth to tenth – a rare move outside of the usual Q1 tax season.