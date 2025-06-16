Letty B Leaves SoCal For On-Air Role at B96 Chicago

Chicago’s B96 (WBBM) is welcoming Letty B to the Windy City by way of sunny Southern California, as the on-air host takes the station’s midday slot. She was most recently heard on iHeartMedia stations in Los Angeles, San Diego, and the Bay Area.

Her background also includes a stint co-hosting mornings on WMIA in Miami and time at CBS Radio’s KMVQ in San Francisco.

B96 Brand Manager Molly Cruz said, “Letty has a wealth of experience at iconic stations across the country, and we’re excited to bring her to the Chicago airwaves. Her vibrant energy and passion for radio make her the perfect addition to the team.”

Letty B added, “I’m delighted to be joining the legendary B96! Huge thanks to Kevin Cassidy and Molly Cruz for helping make this dream come true, and to Michael Martin for being a mentor through the years,” she said. “I can’t wait to hit the ground running with the Audacy Chicago team and build connections with our listeners.”