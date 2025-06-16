Raúl Brindis Joins AIRE Radio Networks for National Syndication

Coming off his speaking engagement at Hispanic Radio Conference 2025, Spanish Broadcasting System has announced the national syndication of El Show de Raúl Brindis, bringing the well-known, Houston-based program to AIRE Radio Networks.

The former Univision host is also a featured part of the broadcaster’s new Free Ad-Supported Television platform, LaMusica TV. In SBS’s most recent earnings call, Alarcón highlighted the successful launch of El Show de Raúl Brindis on La Ley 92.1 (KROI), noting the station now ranks first among Hispanic outlets and second overall in morning drive.

Brindis joins AIRE Radio Networks’ stable of talent, which includes Alex Sensation and other Hispanic influencers. The company has 290 affiliates.

AIRE Radio Networks and SBS National Sales Head Elisa Torres said, “We are excited to welcome Raúl Brindis to the AIRE Radio Networks and SBS family. Raúl is more than just a radio personality – he’s a cultural tour de force, and his program is a must-listen morning experience for all members of our community. His deep bond with listeners and consistent ratings success make him a perfect addition to our network, and we’re absolutely thrilled to make this dynamic content available to affiliates and audiences across the country.”