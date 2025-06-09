SBS Expands LaMusica to Connected TV With Radio on Roku

Spanish Broadcasting System is expanding its digital footprint by bringing its live radio programming to Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms. LaMusica TV will be coming to Roku this summer, offering a 24/7 streaming lineup of SBS’s radio content and personalities.

LaMusica TV, an expansion of the Hispanic-focused broadcaster’s LaMusica app, will livestream a selection of SBS’s most popular radio shows, including El Vacilón de la Mañana from WSKQ in New York, The Raúl Brindis Show from KROI in Houston, and MegaMix with Alex Sensation from WXDJ in Miami.

Programming will also feature Los Angeles-based talent El Terrible, Eddie One, and Chiquilín from KLAX-FM and KXOL-FM, as well as Puerto Rico-based shows including El Despelote, El Circo, La Guerrilla, Whatsup?, and Mega Reguero. Additionally, SBS plans to debut livestreamed versions of its marquee concert events, such as Calibash, MiamiBash, and MegaMezcla on the channel, along with exclusive artist showcases.

SBS Chairman and CEO Raúl Alarcón first teased the launch during the company’s Q4 2024 earnings call as part of the group’s “David Initiative.” He commented, “This groundbreaking connected TV distribution partnership marks a significant milestone for our Company as we expand access to our growing portfolio of audiovisual content, hosted by our recognized team of popular personalities, to millions of Hispanics nationally.”

“We’re building on LaMusica’s position as the Number One ranked Latino music app through livestreaming a broad and unique mix of digital video offerings on the nation’s top-ranked TV streaming platform. This partnership reinforces LaMusica’s evolution into a premier audiovisual entertainment destination and sets the stage for the dramatic growth of our audience. We look forward to working with Roku to expand the reach of LaMusica’s award-winning content while simultaneously introducing the Roku platform to a new universe of Latino viewers,” Alarcón added.

Roku Vice President, Content Acquisition & Programming Jennifer Vaux stated, “The addition of LaMusica TV to our platform strengthens our position as a destination for inclusive and relevant entertainment. As our audience continues to grow and diversify, we’re thrilled to offer even more content that serves our Spanish-speaking viewers.”