Charleston Radio Mourns Second Morning Host Loss in Six Months

For the second time since December, a Charleston-area morning host has died. TJ Phillips, co-host of the TJ & Jessica Morning Show on Saga Communications’ 92.5 Kickin’ Country (WCKN), died June 8 at the age of 66, according to the station.

Since joining Kickin’ Country in November 2016, Phillips was a central figure in the station’s programming and a well-known advocate for the region’s music and broadcasting community. His deep roots in Charleston radio and dedication to local content earned him induction into the Lowcountry Music Hall of Fame.

He was also honored multiple times by local publications, the South Carolina Broadcasters Association, and the Addy Awards for his on-air presence, ad production, and copywriting.

Charleston Media Solutions President Paul O’Malley said, “TJ Phillips was more than a morning DJ. He was an immensely talented broadcaster, but also a veteran who proudly served his country, a man who constantly tried to make the lives of others better, and a friend who will be greatly missed.”

As of Monday morning, hundreds of fans had expressed their condolences and grief on WCKN’s social media.

Almost six months ago to the day, the same Saga cluster lost Mix 95.9 (WMXZ) morning host and Program Director Mike Edwards. Edwards had co-hosted Two Girls & a Guy alongside Brooke Ryan and Tanya Brown since 1999.