Spotify and United Airlines Launch Inflight Content Partnership

United Airlines passengers can now access over 450 hours of curated Spotify content directly from their seatbacks, thanks to a new partnership between the streaming audio giant and the airline.

The integration, which rolls out this month across more than 130,000 seatback screens, includes playlists, audio and video podcasts, and audiobooks. In addition to the embedded entertainment, United flyers on Starlink-equipped aircraft can stream Spotify content from their own devices throughout the entire flight, including during taxi, takeoff, and landing, for no extra charge.

While United is not the first airline to form a pact with the Swedish streamer, this deal does mark the first time that Spotify’s video podcast and audiobook formats have been made available onboard an airline. Late last year, Emirates revealed it would add Spotify-curated playlists and over 140 podcast episodes to its inflight entertainment system.

Looking ahead, United and Spotify companies previewed a 2026 expansion that will allow users to log in directly to their Spotify accounts from the seatback screen, allowing passengers to sync their personal playlists and pick up podcasts, audiobooks, and music where they left off before boarding.

United Airlines MileagePlus CEO Richard Nunn said, “Spotify has a huge audience and people love their content. And now our customers can enjoy it all in a simple and easy way, at 35,000 feet. Together, we’re giving millions of customers an entirely new way to experience and explore premium content from the world’s most popular artists, authors, and podcasters, all while flying with the latest technology in the sky.”

Spotify VP Business Development Ian Geller added, “As a frequent United flyer myself, it’s incredibly exciting to see Spotify now available on the world’s largest airline. At Spotify, we’re dedicated to being everywhere our users are, giving creators opportunities to reach new platforms and engage different audiences. I’m especially looking forward to bringing an even more personalized app streaming experience to seatbacks next year.”