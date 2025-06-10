‘Kiki’ Rombyer Makes Full On-Air Debut for Michigan Afternoons

McKibbin Media Group has implemented new programming changes at its Jackson, MI stations, K105.3 (WKHM) and 95.9 The Power Cow (WIBM-AM), including a broadcast debut for a recent local high school graduate.

K105.3 has promoted Keayra “Kiki” Rombyer to host weekday afternoons. Rombyer, a 2023 alumnus of Hanover-Horton High School, has spent the past year in various behind-the-scenes roles at McKibbin Media Group.

Rombyer said, “I’m so excited about the opportunity to host afternoons on K105.3. I have listened to the station since I was a kid so to be able to be on the air in Jackson will be an amazing experience. I can’t wait to get started.”

Former K105.3 midday host Connor Dockery has now transitioned to middays on The Power Cow. Dockery, who joined MMG last summer, also works as the company’s production director and broadcasts local high school and college sports. K105.3 Morning Show co-host Micki Morgret has added midday duties to her schedule to cover for Dockery’s departure from the signal.

McKibbin Media Group President and Owner Katina McKibbin stated, “We want to continue to provide great radio for the Jackson community so we made these changes with that in mind. It’s exciting to move the lineup around a bit [Micki] and introduce new faces to the community [Keayra and Connor] while continuing to develop the next generation of on-air talent in this market.”