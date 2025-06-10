NABLF To Honor Graves-Montgomery for Music Education Giving

Opera icon Denyce Graves-Montgomery will be honored with the 2025 Service to America Leadership Award from the NAB Leadership Foundation for her longstanding commitment to mentoring and supporting emerging vocal artists.

The award will be presented at the Celebration of Service to America Awards ceremony this evening at The Anthem in Washington, DC, which recognizes broadcasters for their public service.

Graves-Montgomery, an Emmy and GRAMMY-winning mezzo-soprano, has dedicated her career not only to global performance but also to educational and philanthropic work that amplifies diverse voices in classical music. She is the founder of the Denyce Graves Foundation, which supports vocal artists throughout their careers and fosters greater inclusivity in the arts in collaboration with major institutions including the Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian Institution, the Metropolitan Opera, and the Library of Congress.

Graves-Montgomery’s foundation also leads the Shared Voices Program, which connects Historically Black Colleges and Universities with top music conservatories, and the Hidden Voices Initiative, which uncovers and celebrates the contributions of historically marginalized musicians, composers, and educators.

This year, AM radio’s impact takes center stage, with three of the four top station honors going to AM stations – a timely highlight as debates over AM’s place in vehicle dashboards continue in Washington. Beasley Media Group is being honored in the Broadcast Ownership Group category for its Community of Caring campaign.

BELFOR Property Restoration will receive the 2025 Corporate Leadership Award from the NAB Leadership Foundation for its disaster recovery efforts following the crises of 2024.

NABLF President Michelle Duke remarked, “Through her extraordinary talent and commitment to uplifting voices and mentoring emerging artists, Denyce Graves-Montgomery is opening doors for so many vocal artists across the country. Her tremendous work embodies the spirit of this award, and we look forward to honoring her at the Celebration of Service to America Awards.”